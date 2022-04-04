WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $543.65 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. WEMIX has a market capitalization of $543.65 million and approximately $77.17 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for $4.41 or 0.00009631 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

