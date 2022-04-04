WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

WesBanco stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.98.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,548,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,990,000 after buying an additional 569,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,884,000 after buying an additional 176,350 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 690,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,156,000 after buying an additional 134,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

