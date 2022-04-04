Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 57,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,088,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 41,381 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $137.00 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.90. The firm has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

