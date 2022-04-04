West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WCHNF opened at $0.15 on Monday. West China Cement has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.

West China Cement Company Profile (Get Rating)

West China Cement Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of cement and cement products. It offers materials used in the construction of infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, water conservancy, and water transfer projects.

