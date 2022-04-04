West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

West China Cement (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of WCHNF opened at $0.15 on Monday. West China Cement has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18.
West China Cement Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West China Cement (WCHNF)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for West China Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West China Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.