Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 30.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 31.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:GDO opened at $14.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $18.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.