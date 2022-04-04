Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of Western Copper & Gold stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Western Copper & Gold has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $357.37 million, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 2.31.
About Western Copper & Gold (Get Rating)
