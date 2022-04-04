Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) & NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Critical Analysis

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Western Midstream Partners and NGL Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 0 1 5 0 2.83 NGL Energy Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00

Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $26.43, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Western Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Western Midstream Partners is more favorable than NGL Energy Partners.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and NGL Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $2.88 billion 3.50 $916.29 million $2.18 11.45 NGL Energy Partners $5.23 billion 0.06 -$639.82 million ($3.75) -0.60

Western Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 31.54% 30.26% 8.06% NGL Energy Partners -6.04% -28.00% -2.13%

Volatility & Risk

Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 3.54, suggesting that its share price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats NGL Energy Partners on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced and flow back water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers and transports it to refineries or for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Liquids Logistics segment conducts supply operations for natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products and biodiesel to a range of commercial, retail and industrial customers across the United States and Canada. The Corporate & Other segment include corporate expenses that are not allocated to the reportable segments. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tul

