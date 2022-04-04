Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,078,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

