Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.30). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wheels Up Experience.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

UP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. 63,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,919. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (Get Rating)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheels Up Experience (UP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.