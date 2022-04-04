Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.83.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of WHR opened at $172.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $169.25 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $57,906,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Whirlpool by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.