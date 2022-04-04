White Pine Investment CO Has $5.99 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,359 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

