Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.62.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

