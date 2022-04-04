Windward’s (WNWD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Windward (LON:WNWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 305 ($4.00) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON WNWD opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Thursday. Windward has a one year low of GBX 130.30 ($1.71) and a one year high of GBX 228.33 ($2.99).

Windward Company Profile

Windward Ltd. operates as a predictive intelligence company. It fuses artificial intelligence (AI) and maritime expertise to digitalize the maritime industry. The company's AI-powered software solutions provide real time information and insights on major seafaring vessels at sea, as well as enable stakeholders within the maritime eco-system to make intelligence-driven decisions to manage risk and achieve business and operational insights.

