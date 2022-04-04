Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.48) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.75) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.84) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.64) to GBX 920 ($12.05) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.78) to GBX 850 ($11.13) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 920 ($12.05).

Shares of LON WKP traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 699 ($9.16). 257,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,725. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 592.50 ($7.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($12.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 728.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 802.29.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

