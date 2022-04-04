World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of World Acceptance worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 144.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 103.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $197.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.58. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $148.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

