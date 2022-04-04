W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 4,333,573 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 131.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 349,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 210.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 114,533 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 82.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 105.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,651,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 848,416 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

