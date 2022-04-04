XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of XBiotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.99 million, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.47. XBiotech has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.
XBiotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation, and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.
