Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XBC. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.94.

TSE XBC traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$2.46. The company had a trading volume of 601,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,688. The firm has a market cap of C$380.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$1.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

