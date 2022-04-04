Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 760,416 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 18,920,016 shares.The stock last traded at $5.88 and had previously closed at $5.77.

Several research analysts have commented on AUY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

