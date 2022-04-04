Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target Raised to 400.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from 360.00 to 400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $371.80.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

