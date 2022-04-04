Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) will report sales of $226.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $228.06 million and the lowest is $225.19 million. Autohome posted sales of $281.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,444,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $584,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,612 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Autohome by 93.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,202,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,286,000 after buying an additional 1,547,334 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Autohome by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,024,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,680 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,009,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,638,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,699. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $98.11.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

