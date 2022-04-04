Zacks: Analysts Expect Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will post $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Cabot reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBT. UBS Group raised their price target on Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of Cabot stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.74. 4,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. Cabot has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $74.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $125,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cabot by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

