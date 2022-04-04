Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.73. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.42. The company had a trading volume of 578,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,549. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

