Zacks: Analysts Expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000.

Shares of CLGN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.99. 41,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,301. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

