Zacks: Analysts Expect Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.62. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 217.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESTE shares. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

ESTE traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.11. 859,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,159. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.27.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

