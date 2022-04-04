Zacks: Analysts Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Post Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.05. eBay posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

EBAY traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.73. 6,651,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,432,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.30. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

