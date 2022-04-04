Zacks: Analysts Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.26. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $130,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Young-Joon Kim purchased 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $94,840.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after acquiring an additional 383,205 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 281,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $5,591,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MX opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

