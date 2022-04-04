Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.74). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06).

ONCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oncorus by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Oncorus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP increased its position in Oncorus by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Oncorus by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCR stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

