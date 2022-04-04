Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) to Announce -$0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ earnings. Summit Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Midstream Partners.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($2.14). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $99.21 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share.

SMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 26,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 47,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,077. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

About Summit Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.