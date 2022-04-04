Zacks: Analysts Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) to report $28.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $54.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $6.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 334.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $44.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $68.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.10 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $65.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%.
NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. 456,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,707. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $330.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.18.
In other Voyager Therapeutics news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,885 shares of company stock worth $89,398 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 115,404 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
