Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. ANI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ANI Pharmaceuticals.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

ANIP traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $29.17. 57,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,839. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $60.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $415.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $138,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikhil Lalwani bought 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 17,224 shares of company stock worth $477,083. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 49,450.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 374,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 373,351 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,172,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 342.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 284,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 220,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,721,000 after purchasing an additional 174,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,466,000. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

