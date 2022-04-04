Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock worth $100,280. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 24.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 549.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 23.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Anixa Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in developing therapies and vaccines that are focused on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease. It operates through the following segments: CAR-T Therapeutics, Cancer Vaccines, Anti-Viral Therapeutics, Cancer Diagnostics, and Patent Licensing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.