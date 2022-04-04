Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.07. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

AWI traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $92.36. 287,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,485. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $118.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,472,000 after acquiring an additional 352,696 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,029,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,269,000 after acquiring an additional 306,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,331,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

