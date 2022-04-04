Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $695.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) to announce $695.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $672.98 million and the highest is $718.27 million. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $749.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

BKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $8,503,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 149,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 370,204 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,832,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,857 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKD stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

