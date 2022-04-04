Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.40. Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,167,000 after acquiring an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 56,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after purchasing an additional 334,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.68. 41,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.