Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Gamida Cell also reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gamida Cell.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

GMDA stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.28. 2,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,062. The stock has a market cap of $253.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gamida Cell during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.