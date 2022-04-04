Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,624,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.25. Greenlane has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

