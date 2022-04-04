Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.75. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,336,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

