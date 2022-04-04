Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will post sales of $74.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $372.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $388.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $557.72 million, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $624.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE S traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.54. 4,414,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,663. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.96.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $231,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,866 shares of company stock worth $25,368,882.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 49,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 39,756 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,788,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

