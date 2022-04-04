Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Stantec posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stantec.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

NYSE:STN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 41,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,932. Stantec has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Stantec by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Stantec by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,877 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Stantec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,821 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Stantec by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,529,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.