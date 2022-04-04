Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will announce $210.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $208.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $211.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $821.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $844.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $982.76 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Traeger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

COOK stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 978,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. Traeger has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Traeger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

