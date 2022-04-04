Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.32 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will report sales of $193.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.42 million and the highest is $199.70 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $162.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $745.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $166.96 on Monday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $169.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.58. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

