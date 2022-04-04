Zacks: Brokerages Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.93. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $71.55 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after purchasing an additional 143,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 124,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

