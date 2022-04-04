Zacks: Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the highest is $2.60 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $8.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

CNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 132,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,700. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

