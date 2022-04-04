Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will post $41.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the lowest is $40.86 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $31.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $207.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.91 million to $210.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $276.48 million, with estimates ranging from $270.60 million to $287.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

GSHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $79.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $62.40 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,866,000 after purchasing an additional 190,902 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 167,332 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,493,000 after buying an additional 67,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

