Zacks: Brokerages Expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. NETSTREIT reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETSTREIT.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NTST stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 177,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,096. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

In related news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 87,712 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

