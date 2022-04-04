Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Announce $2.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.93. Ovintiv posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $12.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $11.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ovintiv.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.55.

Shares of OVV stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. 5,714,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,519. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 3.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

