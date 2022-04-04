Zacks: Brokerages Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $339.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will post $339.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.60 million and the lowest is $336.70 million. Premier reported sales of $469.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PINC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Premier in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,408,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,599,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,768,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 822.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Premier has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

