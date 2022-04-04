Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 15.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 50,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $512,292.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 44,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $452,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,818. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRTS opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $179.06 million, a PE ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.29. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

