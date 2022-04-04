Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHIL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NYSE BHIL opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,043,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883,979 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

